Local
HomeLocal

BCPS Looking To Hire More Teachers For 2022-2023 Academic Year

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Muslim Teenagers Painting Abstract in Art Classroom With Acrylic Paints

Source: Dedy Andrianto / Getty

Baltimore County Public School System is looking to hire more teachers ahead of the 2022-2023 academic school year in an effort to help ease the impacts of the nationwide teacher shortage.

As the result, the district will be hosting a number of job fairs to make sure classrooms are staffed this fall.

Related Stories

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

 WBAL-TV reports that the county school system has already hired 400 new staff members at its last check.  Check out the opportunities/dates below.

NOTE: They are looking to hire substitute teachers as well. 

Baltimore County Public School Job Fairs: 

Wednesday, July 13, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Deer Park Middle Magnet School, 9830 Winands Rd., Randallstown 21133

Wednesday, July 13, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Franklin Middle School, 10 Cockeys Mill Rd., Reisterstown 21136

Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lansdowne Middle School, 2400 Lansdowne Rd., Baltimore 21227

Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Woodlawn High School, 1801 Woodlawn Dr., Baltimore 21207

Thursday, July 14, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Dundalk High School, 1901 Delvale Ave., Baltimore 21212

Thursday, July 14, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Woodlawn Middle School, 3033 Saint Lukes Ln., Baltimore 21207

Thursday, July 14, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Dundalk Middle School, 7400 Dunmanway, Baltimore 21222

Thursday, July 14, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Loch Raven High School, 1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286

Thursday, July 21, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Loch Raven High School, 1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286

Thursday, July 28, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Loch Raven High School, 1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286

 

 

 

 

BCPS Looking To Hire More Teachers For 2022-2023 Academic Year  was originally published on 92q.com

Close