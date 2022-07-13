Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is full and needs your help. That’s why they are waiving all adoption fees through Sunday.

BARCS said that though daily intakes have increased, adoptions have slowed and the shelter is left with limited resources available to care for the animals.

As many of us know, BARCS is an open-admission shelter and they do not refuse any intakes.

In an effort to help animals find their fur-ever home, the shelter is asking for assistance in the areas below.

Urgent adoptions: fees are waived through Sunday (7/17), but please do not delay your visit to the shelter!

New foster homes to take animals short-term to alleviate space; to begin, please apply to foster on our website

Finders of lost pets to “shelter in place” for a few days until our space situation improves

Current rescue partners to help network our urgent email pleas and new rescue partners to email us and inquire about urgent animals

Existing volunteers to sign up for animal matchmaking and adoption classes

New volunteers to join our public transport page to help move animals out of BARCS

Adoption fees are waived at the 2490 Giles Road Shelter through Sunday, July 17th. The shelter is open weekdays from 2-6 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more info, click here.

BARCS Waiving All Adoption Fees Through Sunday was originally published on 92q.com