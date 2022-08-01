Deitrick Haddon Stars in “The Fallen”

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

NEW YORK, NY, –– ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks, has announced the world premiere of Deitrick Haddon’s The Fallen, NOW streaming. The faith-based dramatic feature film is written and directed by Gospel artist Deitrick Haddon (Sins of the Father, Preachers of LA), who also stars, alongside Grammy-nominated singer MAJOR, singer Q Parker (112), comedian Jonathan Slocumb (Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns), gospel artist B Slade, actor Jo él Quinn (Sparkle), and actor Brittany Lucio (Everything but a Man, A House Divided).

As a follow up to Blessed and Cursed (2010), The Fallen, picks up with praise and worship leader Dwight Hawkins (Haddon), finally on the verge of putting his long-deferred dreams back on track. With the help of his friend-turned-manager Jared (Jor él Quinn), Dwight has landed a showcase for TMG records, one of the biggest labels in the business. A stellar performance gains him the favor of TMG President, Brandon K. Sterling (Johnathan Slocumb) and before he knows it, Dwight is signed and placed at top of the label’s priority list. Dwight feels like he is living a whole new life, and when Sterling arranges a collaboration between Dwight and superstar rapper Bonnie B (Lucio), his world changes forever. Dwight has everything he has ever wanted, but it all starts to slip between his fingers. Hitting rock bottom, he is at the point of giving up until an intervention and the visitation of the Holy Spirit show him, he still has a purpose. Committed to do the lords work, Dwight rises back on top. No matter how far you might have fallen, you’ll never fall beyond God’s reach.

The Fallen was produced by Swirl Films , the leading independent film & TV production company based in Atlanta, with Eric Tomosunas and Keith Neal serving as executive producers. Deitrick Haddon, Bryant Scott of Tyscot Entertainment and Jeff Mosely of Fairtrade Entertainment, also serve as executive producers; alongside General Manager, Brett Dismuke, and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love, for ALLBLK.

