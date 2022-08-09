Sabrina and Idris Elba are one of our favorite stylish couples and the dynamic duo recently hit the red carpet to show off their best fashion sense and we’re swooning!
Earlier this week, the gorgeous couple was spotted on the carpet at the “Beast” world premiere looking as stunning as ever. Sabrina and her hubby Idris were dripped in their best with Sabrina rocking a super sexy black maxi dress with a deep v plunging neckline from Rebecca Vallance Riccardo which retails for $1,074. Idris complementing his beautiful wife in a pale blue wool mohair two button peak lapel London suit with a white cotton t-shirt and black leather loafers. The loafers features a tassel detail and matched his suit perfectly as the duo strutted their stuff on the carpet.
Sabrina And Idris Elba Step Out In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com