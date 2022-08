EXCLUSIVE: Marvin Sapp Shares His Turning Point From Drugs To The Church In His ‘Never Would Have Made It’ Biopic

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Bishop Marvin Sapp is opening up and sharing his story. From Grand Rapids, Michigan the gospel singer has been through so much that his audience doesn’t know about. As a teen, though he was always in the church, he was introduced to drinking and using drugs.

There was a turning point in his life that led him to redirect his life and he’s sharing it in his new biopic on TV One. Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story will premiere on TV One on August 21 showing his journey.

