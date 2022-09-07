Healthy Ever After: Mental Health Tips For Students, Parents & Teachers

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Students all around the country are officially back in school. You want all to be safe during this time but with COVID-19, MonkeyPox, crime, and more, anxiety can set in. For today’s Healthy Ever After, we are focusing on the mental health of students, parents, and teachers.

Licensed psychologist, author, and life coach Dr. Sabrina Jackson returns to the Get Up Church to give us some mental health tips to help us during this school year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LISTEN BELOW

READ THE TIPS BELOW

Teachers: S.H.O.W.

S – Self-aware, and engage in self-care

H – Holler for help

O – Offer social and emotional support

W – Walk in validation and assistance

Parents: B.A.S.E.

B – Believe in our Children

A – Advocate for them without being an adversary

S – Support the process by being a partner in the process

E – Express excitement about the school year

Students: G.A.I.N.

G – Get a routine and a habit

A – Agree that you will succeed this year

I – Imagine your best year

N – Number one way to learn something is to teach it.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Healthy Ever After: Mental Health Tips For Students, Parents & Teachers was originally published on getuperica.com