Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Police announced that two teenagers were arrested Monday after a gun was found inside a student’s backpack at Chesapeake High School in Essex.

According to authorities, the initial call was in response to a suspicious person. The teens are 14 and 16 years old.

No further information was immediately released but we will update as we learn more.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Two Teens Arrested In After A Gun Was Found In Student’s Book Bag appeared first on 92 Q.

Two Teens Arrested In After A Gun Was Found In Student’s Book Bag was originally published on 92q.com