Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Why Setbacks Are Only Temporary

Today, Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG is “How To Create A Comeback.”

Today’s message of from my book, a setback is a setup for a comeback. And in the book I wrote about the fact that you must understand what a setback is, if you’re going to turn it into a comeback and understand that a setback is not the end of the road it is a bend in the road and that setbacks did not come to last they came to pass. Temporary that’s totally temporary unless you choose to make them permanent.

See Webster’s Dictionary defines a setback as checking of progress, a stopping a forward more movement or motion and an unexpected reversal or a temporary situation. It’s a bend in the road, not the end of the road. And if you’re going to turn your setbacks, into incredible comebacks, you got to get a mindset that this is temporary, and this situation can change and I can and will win.

