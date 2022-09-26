Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]

Like father, like daughter has truly been the relationship of Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts and her father Bishop T.D. Jakes. On Sunday, September 25, 2022, Pastor Jakes was officially appointed by her dad at the Woman, Thou Art Loosed!: Homecoming which has now been rebranded as The Woman Evolve Conference!
Bishop T.D. Jakes writes on instragram:
@SarahJakesRoberts: I have watched you grow from my baby girl into a leader, changemaker, and influencer with a reach far beyond generations of women. You’ve touched the lives of so many, and as your earthly father, I’ve never been prouder!It is my distinct honor to pass the torch to you. You’ve earned it and will excel wherever God takes you for women’s empowerment! May God bless Woman Evolve in 2023!
This is my vow to you: I will always be there to put my coat over you for as long as I live, and gladly so. For as I decrease, I will watch God increase you!
Congrats to Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts! Watch the full video below…
