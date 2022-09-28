CeCe Winans Set to Hit the Road with First National Tour in Over A Decade!

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The legendary CeCe Winans’ first full-length live recording, Believe For It (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services) is getting ready to follow up this chart topping project with a tour! That’s right Winans has just announced her first national tour in over a decade. Sponsored by Compassion International, the tour will stop in 21 cities beginning in Indianapolis on September 21 and CeCe promises to bring together church, community, and friends for an amazing, highly anticipated night of worship.

“This tour is going to be amazing,” says the 15 time Grammy award-winning Winans. “I can’t wait to share this experience LIVE with everyone across the country who has supported my career for all of these years, and those who will be hearing the new album for the first time.”

During the tour, Winans will be sharing classics like “Alabaster Box,” “More Than What I Wanted,” and many other hits that have made her the best-selling and most awarded female gospel artist of all time.

For ticket information and more tour details, go to www.cecewinans.com.

BELIEVE FOR IT TOUR DATES:

Wednesday, September 29 – Augusta (Aiken) SC

Thursday, September 30 – Tampa, FL

Saturday, October 1 – Jacksonville, FL

Thursday, October 6 – Philadelphia, PA

Friday, October 7 – Pittsburgh, PA

Saturday, October 8 – Charlotte, NC

Thursday, October 13 – New Orleans, LA (Covington)

Friday, October 14 – Dallas, TX

Saturday, October 15 – Houston, TX

Friday, October 21 – Redlands, CA

Saturday, October 22 – San Diego, CA (Spring Valley)

Sunday, October 23 – Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, October 26 – Sacramento, CA

Thursday, October 27 – Salem, OR

Friday, October 28 – Tacoma, WA

Wednesday, November 2 – Denver, CO (Aurora)

Thursday, November 3 – Kansas City (Raytown)

Friday, November 4 – St. Louis, MO (St. Peters)

