Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Pivot Don’t Panic.”

WATCH BELOW

READ BELOW

I’ve been sharing strategies keeping you up moving and winning in the midst of the challenging times. I recently shared a strategy from my book “Turn Setbacks Into Greenbacks” about how to get through this challenging time and win. One of the points I shared recently was that you should not panic. Panic is taken from the Greek word to choke, which means that you cut off aid to your brain and therefore you cannot think clearly. And when you cannot think clearly you cannot make wise decisions and you end up making poor decisions.

After that, I recommend you should pivot. To pivot me to move in a new direction, a different direction and grow yourself and your possibilities. I recommend you go from difficult times where you choose not to panic and pivot and grow yourself. Grow your thinking, grow your finances and grow your future and you will win more. You can when you turn your setbacks into comebacks like not panicking, but pivoting.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Pivot Don’t Panic was originally published on getuperica.com