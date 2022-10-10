Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Believe, Achieve and Go To Work.”

WATCH BELOW

READ BELOW

If you want more out of life, then you must put more into life. It sounds simple, yet the more you give, the more you get. The more you sell, the more money you make. The more seeds you sell, the more plants you reap. Most people are waiting for their ship to come in, but they haven’t sent any ships out. They want the plants to grow, but they haven’t planted any seeds.

Look, the farmer doesn’t go out and so 10 seeds and expect 100 plants. No, he plants hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of seeds. I know that some might not come up but the more he plants, the more he gets. It’s as old as time as you sow so shall you reap. That means you gotta get busy. You got to make it happen. You want more out of life and you got to put more into life believe it and you can achieve it now it’s time to go to work and make it happen. hall you reap. That means you gotta get busy. You got to make it happen. You want more out of life and you got to put more into life believe it and you can achieve it now it’s time to go to work and make it happen.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Believe, Achieve and Go To Work was originally published on getuperica.com