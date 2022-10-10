Columbia, Maryland Ranked Safest City In U.S. In New WalletHub Study

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re looking for a new place to settle down in Maryland, this might be the place for you!

A recently released Wallethub study finds that Columbia, Maryland is the safest city in the U.S. Baltimore was ranked 161 with Washington DC coming in at 168 and Philadelphia at 170.

St. Louis, Missouri was ranked the least safe. To determine where Americans feel the safest, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities using 42 key indicators of safety including: residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.

Below are some of the findings from the study. Do any of them surprise you?

Traffic Fatalities per Capita

Fewest

1. Columbia, MD

2. Glendale, CA

3. Pearl City, HI

4. Honolulu, HI

5. Oxnard, CA

Most

T-173. Baton Rouge, LA

T-173. St. Louis, MO

T-173. Detroit, MI

T-173. Jackson, MS

T-173. Memphis, TN

Best City vs. Worst City: 36x Difference

Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita

Most

T-1. Washington, DC

T-1. New York, NY

T-1. Jersey City, NJ

T-1. St. Louis, MO

T-1. Chicago, IL

Fewest

172. Fontana, CA

173. Modesto, CA

174. Fremont, CA

175. Irvine, CA

176. Chula Vista, CA

Best City vs. Worst City: 7x Difference

Assaults per Capita

Fewest

1. Irvine, CA

2. Nashua, NH

3. Warwick, RI

4. Glendale, CA

5. Virginia Beach, VA

Most

T-173. Birmingham, AL

T-173. St. Louis, MO

T-173. Little Rock, AR

T-173. Detroit, MI

T-173. Memphis, TN

Best City vs. Worst City: 86x Difference

Hate Crimes per Capita

Fewest

1. Tampa, FL

2. Tulsa, OK

3. St. Louis, MO

4. Milwaukee, WI

5. Laredo, TX

Most

T-163. Salem, OR

T-163. Washington, DC

T-163. Seattle, WA

T-163. South Burlington, VT

T-163. Cleveland, OH

% of Uninsured Population

Lowest

1. South Burlington, VT 2. Pearl City, HI 3. Fremont, CA 4. Worcester, MA 5. Warwick, RI

Highest 178. Dallas, TX 179. Houston, TX 180. Garland, TX 181. Laredo, TX 182. Brownsville, TX

