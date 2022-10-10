Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Pastor Shirley Caesar is in the Triangle this week, as she is hosting her 49th Annual “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole” Conference at Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church in Raleigh. She checks in with Melissa Wade during her Light Lunch to talk about what to expect.

Check out the interview below, and tune in on Thursday, October 13, as Pastor Caesar joins Melissa in the studio to ring in her birthday!

Pastor Shirley Caesar Checks In To Discuss “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole” Conference was originally published on thelightnc.com