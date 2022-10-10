Singer/Songwriter, Jessica Reedy, Featured on T.D. Jakes’ New Album, ‘Finally Loosed”

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — T.D. Jakes, a globally renowned businessman, faith leader and philanthropist, recently held the final Woman, Thou Art Loosed! (WTAL) conference, the global women’s empowerment movement that has spanned two decades. In honor of the final WTAL Conference, Jakes also released a new album, Finally Loosed, which debuted as the #1 Christian/Gospel album on iTunes. The album, released on September 20, combines gospel, inspirational and secular music and features some of the hottest artists in entertainment, including Timbaland, Sheila E., Tamar Braxton, Israel Houghton, Fred Jerkins, Maranda Curtis, and Jessica Reedy, among others.

Jessica Reedy, a singer, songwriter and actress, best known for getting her start on BET’s Sunday Best, wrote two songs and performed two songs on the highly anticipated Finally Loosed album, which was produced by executive producers, T.D. Jakes, Marcus Dawson, Skip Barrett, Stanley Brown and co-producer, Dr. Oscar Williams.

Reedy was the writer on the songs, “Let it Go,” which also features T.D. Jakes and “Determined to Win,” which she also sang lead vocals. She also performed a special duet, “Mirror” with Jason Nelson.

“It was an honor and privilege to collaborate with greats and masters of their talents such as Stanley Brown, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Timbaland, Sheila E, and so many more. This has been nothing short of the favor, grace and the love of God,” said Jessica Reedy. “With every test and trial and lesson learned, God has rewarded me by putting me in rooms with those I respect as the elite. The more I focus on continuing to be who The Lord has designed me to be, the more I am elevated, and the more room is being made for the many gifts God has blessed me with!”

The Finally Loosed album is available in retail stores—as well as a Collector’s Edition Vinyl for pre-order—and on all streaming and digital platforms.

In addition to her successful contributions on the Finally Loosed album, Reedy will be releasing a new book this fall, “Learning to Live in the Moment,” where she will walk the reader through the five habits she has acquired to maintain, present and operate in the fullness of every moment. “Learning to Live in the Moment,” will be available for pre-order on October 14, 2022 on all digital platforms with a set release date of November 1, 2022.

Reedy also released Season 2 of her popular relationship podcast, “Hello Hubby,” on YouTube today. “Hello Hubby,” which is powered by “Dear Future Wifey,” has received over 150,000 views and growing. The witty podcast is focused on love and relationships and explores Jessica’s love journey through candid conversations with empowering guests.

Jessica Reedy is also gearing up to release more new music, focused on relationships in hopes of restoring Black love to cultivate a more understanding and healthier example for the next generation.

