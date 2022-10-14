Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Brian Courtney Wilson stopped by Jekalyn Carr’s Family Affair to talk about a number of things. Wilson talked about new music, gives the listeners a powerful word of the day, & even answers some trivia “this or that”!

Watch the full interview here:

RELATED: Group Fire Joins the Family Affair with Jekalyn Carr

RELATED: Koryn Hawthorne Tells Jekalyn Carr What to Expect at Praise In The Park 2021 [Audio]

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr Testifies To God’s Strength With New Single “My Portion”

Brian Courtney Wilson Talks New Album ‘Transitions’ + Powerful Word was originally published on mypraiseatl.com