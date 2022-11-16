Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Tyler Perry Grew His Faith Muscle And Won”

To win more you must learn to talk good to yourself because they have power in your words. Sweet talk yourself and speak positively about your life. I love the story of Tyler Perry. His first play only had 30 people to show up and he had to live in his car but he kept talking good to himself and telling himself that he and God made a majority and together they could overcome anything.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

We know all know now today that he has built a massive empire and recently opened his studios in Atlanta, which is built on a former Confederate army base. Look, I know it can be tough, but you are a winner and must keep talking good about your winning to yourself. Especially when you’re ready to quit because those who learn to speak good to themselves are those who win more.

LISTEN BELOW

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Tyler Perry Grew His Faith Muscle And Won was originally published on getuperica.com