Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B'More [11-22-2022]

Driving Black Business For the Holidays

The Style Lounge

Business Description: “Let us bring out your inner style ego.”

Business Website: tslbmore.com

ELF Customs

Business Description: “If you’re looking for something special or unique ELF Customs is the one to seek!”

Business Website: https://www.elfcustoms2020.com/

Trihearts

Business Description: “Trihearts Provides Children and Adults with services to help support self suffciency. Through mentoring and case management services.”

Business Website: http://triheartsllc.com/

 

 

