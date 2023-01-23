Praise Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the start of a new week! The perfect time to continue or create goals until we reach back to Sunday again. Below are a few scriptures that will hopefully bring an added push to keep you focused on the plans God has for your life!

2 Corinthians 5:7⁣

For we walk by faith, not by sight.⁣

Matthew 6:33⁣⁣

But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.

Follow Us On Instagram @Praise1041

Psalm 55:22

Cast your burden on the LORD, and he will sustain you;⁣

Psalm 9:9⁣

The Lord is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble.

Follow Us On TikTok @Praise1041

Nehemiah 8:10⁣

Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.

Also See:

9 Easy Bible Verses Every Christian Child Should Know

Scriptures & Resources To Turn To For Seasonal Depression

7 Scriptures To Turn To For Encouragement When Healing

5 Scriptures To Help You Stay Focused This Week was originally published on praisedc.com