It’s the start of a new week! The perfect time to continue or create goals until we reach back to Sunday again. Below are a few scriptures that will hopefully bring an added push to keep you focused on the plans God has for your life!
2 Corinthians 5:7
For we walk by faith, not by sight.
Matthew 6:33
But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.
Psalm 55:22
Cast your burden on the LORD, and he will sustain you;
Psalm 9:9
The Lord is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble.
Nehemiah 8:10
Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.
5 Scriptures To Help You Stay Focused This Week was originally published on praisedc.com