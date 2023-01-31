Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered behind Lansdowne Middle School as students showed up to class Tuesday morning.

According to officials, police are currently considering the death suspicious.

Lansdown’s Principal, Ryan Warfel, sent two letters throughout the day to parents following the discovery.

“I am writing to notify you that there is an increased police presence at Lansdowne Middle School today due to an ongoing community investigation. “At this time, we do not believe the incident involves Lansdowne Middle School,” Warfel said.

Details are scarce at this time but stay with us for updates.

The post Woman’s Body Discovered Behind Lansdowne Middle School appeared first on 92 Q.

