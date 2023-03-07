It’s Winning Season! Pastor Mike Jr. Talks Being “Authentically You” & Finding Your Blessing

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

It’s winning season for Pastor Mike Jr. This innovative, Award Winning Gospel artist stopped by the Get Up Church during the Radio One Atlanta Radiothon to sit with Erica And GRIFF. Pastor Mike talks to Get Up Erica and its fans about his music and experience as a worship leader.

Pastor Mike also gives a word about being yourself and finding the blessing that’s meant for you. He says “to somebody out there pregnant with a vision, If I take my iPhone out right now and put it up to my face, it open because it recognizes me. And many people are missing God because when the blessing shows up, you look like somebody else. So for me, man, if you be authentically you, it’s all gonna work, in the end.“

Erica: You also Pastor a church. While there is a young generation embracing you, I’m sure as I have experienced what it’s like to be this kind of artist and also a pastor talk about that juxtaposition that you sit in with doing both.

Pastor Mike Jr: Yeah, it’s difficult at times, you know. It’s people who desire for you to look a certain way, and be the same way. You know that you’re a trailblazer. But one thing I made out a promise is I’m gonna stay true to myself, you know. So, the thing that I love the most above, everything that I’m doing is that I have a church that rocks with me, you know. Like, it’s like big Luther, Little Luther, because, you know, before the music I was almost 300 pounds. So, I was dressing like a preacher, preacher. meat in.

