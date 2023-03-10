Pay Lamar!
The Charmery is sending some encouragement to the Ravens to pay QB Lamar Jackson and to do it quickly!
In an effort, they recently named a flavor “Pay Lamar,” a play on the Payday candy bar ice cream.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
“It’s our way to come together as a community and encourage the Ravens to just pay Lamar and keep the team together”, Master Creamer David Alima said. “I’m a lifelong fan of the Ravens and I honestly think they need to keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE LAMAR JACKSON..
Lamar Jackson Slimes Teammates After Winning Nickelodeon’s Valuable Player Award [Video]
Ravens Fans React To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson
Why Lamar Jackson Reportedly Refused A $250 Million Contract With Baltimore Ravens
The post The Charmery Releases Ice Cream Flavor Named ‘Pay Lamar’ appeared first on 92 Q.
The Charmery Releases Ice Cream Flavor Named ‘Pay Lamar’ was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Kirk Franklin Says We Need To Bring Back "Real Names" For Children
-
Peacock Releases Trailer For Youth Choir Comedy Film "Praise This" Starring Chloe Bailey, Jekalyn Carr and More
-
5 Scriptures To Help You Stay Focused This Week
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Baltimore Sergeant Arrested After Pulling Out Gun Following Dispute Over Restaurant Bill
-
Weekday Inspiration: 5 Sermons From Bishop T.D. Jakes To Encourage You [Click Here]