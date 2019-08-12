CLOSE
Baltimore
Praise School Stock Up 2019 – Help A Student In Need!

Baltimore Collegiate School For Boys

The bells are about to ring on the 2019-20 school year, and once again Praise 106.1 needs you to help it get started right! It’s our annual “Praise School Stock Up!” Look for us at the Walmart in Owings Mills as we collect your donations of school supplies for the less fortunate in Baltimore!  We need pencils, crayons, notebooks, rulers, glue and whatever else you can give! It’s the 2019 “Praise School Stock Up” from Praise 106.1!

Here are the dates and times that you can drop off your donations:

Monday, August 12th from 12pm-7pm

Wednesday, August 14th from 12pm-7pm

Thursday, August 15th from 12pm-7pm

Monday, August 19th from 12pm-7pm

Wednesday, August 21st from 10am-7pm

