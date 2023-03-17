An Achievement Academy student was shot in killed at a Baltimore gas station Thursday morning, marking the seventh time in 2023 that a BCPSS student has been shot and killed.
According to reports, officers responded to the Eagle Mart gas station, in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway just before 10 a.m. for a reported shooting.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
The Baltimore City Public School District said Friday was an already scheduled day off for students however, counseling will be available for students and staff available next week.
Seventh Baltimore City Public School Student Shot & Killed In 2023 was originally published on 92q.com
