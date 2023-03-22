March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Herodias which means “Heroic”.
KEY SCRIPTURE:
Matthew 14:3-12
Mark 6:14-29
Luke 3:19-20
Luke 9:7-9
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
Herodias was a proud woman who used her daughter to manipulate her husband into doing her will. She acted arrogantly, from beginning to end, in complete disregard for the laws of the land. We reminded through her story that God gives us opportunities to repent and turn back to him.
Women of the Bible: Herodias was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Kirk Franklin Becomes First Artist To Spend 100 Weeks At Number 1 On Songwriters Chart
-
Baltimore Sergeant Arrested After Pulling Out Gun Following Dispute Over Restaurant Bill
-
Baltimore Father Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun Basketball Coaches At Elementary School Game
-
Kirk Franklin Says We Need To Bring Back "Real Names" For Children
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors