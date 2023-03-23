Our forever Cinderella, Brandy Norwood, is returning to her throne with King Charming for Disney +’s original movie, Descendants: The Rise of Red.
In an Instagram post, the timeless singer posted a reel of herself and King Charming, played by Paulo Montalban, showing the behind-the-scenes of the pair on set.
“A royal occasion. The original movie, #DisneyDescendants: Rise of Red coming soon @disneyplus@disneydescendants ,” she wrote.
Montalban and Norwood have a long, beautiful history together. Cinderella premiered in 1997, with the legendary Whitney Houston playing Norwood’s fairy godmother. Twenty-six years later, the duo will return to the big screen for Disney Descendants: Rise of Red, throwing everyone’s nostalgia into overdrive.
Brandy Norwood Returns As Cinderella In Disney Plus' 'Descendants: The Rise of Red'
