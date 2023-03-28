We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Sunnyside Café
Business Description: “This your favorite Brunch Café now located in the New Lexington Market!”
Business Website: https://www.sunnysidecafe13.com/
KerroMystics
Business Description: “Featuring all Natural Products to Promote Vibrant Energy, Hair & Skin Health, and Physical Wellness.”
Business Website: https://www.kerromystics.com/
Empowered Women in Business International
Business Description: “Individually we can do great things, but collectively we can forever changer the world.”
Business Website: https://www.ewbiradio.org/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-28-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn
-
Kirk Franklin Becomes First Artist To Spend 100 Weeks At Number 1 On Songwriters Chart
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Baltimore Father Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun Basketball Coaches At Elementary School Game
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Tributes Pour In For Randall Robinson After Anti-Apartheid Icon And TransAfrica Founder Dies At 81