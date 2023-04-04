We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Color by HBL
Business Description: “Colorful, Bold, and Trendy earrings! Perfect for anyone looking to make a statement with their Jewelry.”
Business Website: https://www.colorbyhbl.com
Keosha Hall Hair Studio
Business Description: “Built on faith, love, and of course you, the customer! Providing each and every client with the ultimate hair and self care experience!”
Business Website: https://www.styleseat.com/m/v/keoshahall2
Express Employment Professionals
Business Description: “A top staffing company helping as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people.”
Business Website: https://www.expresspros.com/owingsmillsmd/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [4-4-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Tributes Pour In For Randall Robinson After Anti-Apartheid Icon And TransAfrica Founder Dies At 81
-
3 Things To Remember During Holy Week
-
Here's A List Of Good Friday Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
Tamela Mann Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 25, 2023)