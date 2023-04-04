Following in the footsteps of Baltimore City and County, Anne Arundel County may be next to join the plastic bag ban.
The bill that was proposed on Monday at the county council session wants to ban single-use plastic carryout bags and incentivize people to bring reusables.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Anne Arundel council members will meet again later this month to discuss the plastic bag ban and to vote.
If approved, the new policy would take effect on Oct. 1. Baltimore County passed a plastic bag ban in February that is set to start on Nov. 1.
The ban also is in effect for Baltimore City.
If stores don’t adhere to the ban, it would be a Class C civil offense, the proposed bill states.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Free Spring Break Camp For Baltimore Teens
Baltimore Native Angel Reese Claps Back At Critics, Black Twitter Backs Her Up
More Than 82k+ Customers May Have Been Overcharged Using Maryland Tolls
The post Anne Arundel County May Be Next To Join The Plastic Bag Ban appeared first on 92 Q.
Anne Arundel County May Be Next To Join The Plastic Bag Ban was originally published on 92q.com
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Tributes Pour In For Randall Robinson After Anti-Apartheid Icon And TransAfrica Founder Dies At 81
-
3 Things To Remember During Holy Week
-
Here's A List Of Good Friday Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
Tamela Mann Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 25, 2023)