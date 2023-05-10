Lena Byrd Miles Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again this Week (Week of May 13, 2023)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Lena Byrd Miles’ latest single “WOW (Walk On Water)” remains in the #1 position at Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart this week. This is also the song’s 27th week on the chart. “WOW (Walk On Water)” was written by Lena Byrd Miles, Warryn Campbell and Eric Dawkins and produced by Warryn Campbell for My Block Inc.

“Walk On Water, is to step out of your own way; letting fears, pride, excuses, and lies we tell ourselves bagged up in that “stinking thinking” space go and choosing to step into BIG faith mode,” shares Lena. “It is walking by faith, letting the Lord lead, while doing what’s necessary to carry out your purpose and accomplishing all God ordained for you to do,” she adds.

“W.O.W. (Walk On Water)” is available on all streaming platforms now via the My Block Inc./SRG-ILS Group label imprint.

One of the most sought-after vocalists in contemporary gospel, Lena’s soulful and extraordinary vocal prowess has caught the attention of musicians and artists alike. Her gift has opened many doors. She has shared the stage with such luminaries as Tye Tribbett, Lalah Hathaway, Deitrick Haddon, Dorinda, John P. Kee, Doobie Powell, the late Thomas “TC” Clay, and more. And she was privileged to sing with the legendary Edwin Hawkins as part of the New Edwin Hawkins Singers-where it all began.

More than an artist, Lena is a wife, daughter, sister, friend, and licensed hairstylist with a unique ability to connect with people. Her innate comedic prowess and infectious laugh draw you in, but her compassion for mankind will cause you to appreciate her heart. Lena’s going to be with us this year for our 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration. Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.com.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of May 13, 2023

1. Walk On Water Lena Byrd Miles

2. Better Benediction P.J. Morton

3. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining) Brent Jones

4. Impossible Pastor Mike Jr.

5. The Moment Tasha Cobbs Leonard

6. I Still Have You Smokie Norful

7. Goodness of God CeCe Winans

8. Daily Bread Otis Kemp

9. Tent Revival Travis Green f/Forward City and D’Nar

10. Jesus Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music

11. I Believe Fred Jerkins f/Bishop Paul S. Morton

12. Miracles Kierra Sheard f/Pastor Mike Jr.

13. I Will Rejoice Isabel Davis

14. Feel Alright (Blessed) Erica Campbell

15. Closet Half Mile Home

16. Revival Jules Judah f/Leek Spence, Tasha Page Lockhart, Sarah Jakes

17. I Wanna Say Thank You James Grear & Company F/Maurette Brown Clark

18. Always Peace Brian Courtney Wilson

19. Great God Demetrius West and The Jesus Promoters f/Lisa Carter-Cork

20. Always Javonta Patton

* 30. It’s Working Todd Dulaney f/Hezekiah Walker (greatest gainer this week)

Lena Byrd Miles Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again this Week (Week of May 13, 2023) was originally published on praisedc.com