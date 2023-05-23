Tried It: Black Girl Sunscreen’s Make It Pop Lip Gloss Is an Everyday Essential

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Black Girl Sunscreen, founded by CEO Shontay Lundy, has become one of the most notable Black-owned brands. Since 2016, the brand has played a huge role in folks realizing the importance of regularly wearing sunscreen. While most folks make it a point to slather sunscreen from neck to toe, some forget about their lips. Now, BGS has upped the ante yet again with a sunscreen lip gloss to keep your pout in tip-top shape.

Unfortunately, sun exposure can affect your lips, especially for folks with melanin-rich skin. “Melanated skin tones are more prone to hyperpigmentation, and with exposure to the sun, pesky dark spots can become permanent and graduate to something more serious,” according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell. Keep in mind those pesky dark spots can lead to full-on lip darkening due to hyperpigmentation.

So, once Black Girl Sunscreen kindly sent me the Make It Pop Lip Gloss in Clear Skyes ($8.99, Blackgirlsunscreen.com), I immediately added it to my beauty product rotation. The new find is made with hyaluronic acid, tripeptides, jojoba, and broad spectrum SPF 30, covering all the bases with sun protection and nourishment. Plus, this essential can be worn solo or over your favorite lip products as a finishing touch. So, I had to put this offering to the test.

I started my makeup routine by layering my face and lips with the Milani Cosmetics Erase Base Blemish Control Primer ($13.99, Milanicosmetics.com). I followed up by applying the brand’s Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation and Concealer in Chestnut ($11.99, Milanicosmetics.com) all over my canvas. Then, I applied the Mac Cosmetics Skinfinish in Dark ($30, Maccomsetics.com) to set my foundation. Next, I applied Prime Beauty Cosmetics Brownzer in Bronzeville ($21, Primebeautycosmetics.com) to the hollows of my cheeks. From there, I applied Fashion Fair’s Lush Blush Duo in Rich Plum ($39, Fashionfair.com) to the apples of my cheeks.

Next, I focused on my lips. I outlined my pout with the Mac Cosmetics Lip Liner in Cyber World ($16.50, Maccosmetics.com). Then, I layered my lips with the Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Pop Lip Gloss to emulate the ’90s Black girl makeup aesthetic. For a luminous finish, I followed up with a spritz of the Milani Cosmetics Make It Last Sunscreen Spray ($14.99, Milanicosmetics.com). After dabbing my lips, the look was complete.

Lip gloss formulas commonly have a sticky feel, but this number was a refreshing exception. I loved that the Black Girl Sunscreen Lip Gloss gave my lips a gorgeous, subtle shine that goes the distance. Plus, the offering moisturizes lips and has a soft vanilla scent that lingers.

If you’re ready to take your lip care routine to the next level, Black Girl Sunscreen’s Make It Pop Lip Gloss is the perfect choice. Tap in!

Tried It: Black Girl Sunscreen’s Make It Pop Lip Gloss Is an Everyday Essential was originally published on hellobeautiful.com