Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in Northwest Baltimore.
Around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 4400 block of Park Heights, where they found an unresponsive 28-year-old woman with “obvious signs of trauma to the body.”
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The unidentified woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where her death was ruled a homicide.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Report: Woman’s Body Found In Northwest Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Report: Woman’s Body Found In Northwest Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Announces Pregnancy: "I Am So Excited & Blessed"
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Releases A New Book “The Vibes We Feel” and Performs Her New Single “All Yours” on Tamron Hall
-
Instagram Is Finally Returning Your Feed To Chronological Order In 2022
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength This Week