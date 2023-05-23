Local

Report: Woman’s Body Found In Northwest Baltimore

Published on May 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in Northwest Baltimore.

Around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 4400 block of Park Heights, where they found an unresponsive 28-year-old woman with “obvious signs of trauma to the body.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where her death was ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

The post Report: Woman’s Body Found In Northwest Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.

Report: Woman’s Body Found In Northwest Baltimore  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Close