Baltimore County Police announced a barricade situation in Essex that prompted a police response and two school lockouts Monday morning.
Officials said Deep Creek Middle School and Sandalwood Elementary School are in lockout as a precaution.
Officials said residents in the area of Thompson Boulevard in Essex can expect a police presence.
At this time, it is not immediately clear what the circumstances are that prompted the barricade.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The post Barricade Situation In Essex Prompts Two School Lockouts appeared first on 92 Q.
Barricade Situation In Essex Prompts Two School Lockouts was originally published on 92q.com
