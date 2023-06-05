Local

Barricade Situation In Essex Prompts Two School Lockouts

Published on June 5, 2023

Baltimore County Police announced a barricade situation in Essex that prompted a police response and two school lockouts Monday morning.

Officials said Deep Creek Middle School and Sandalwood Elementary School are in lockout as a precaution.

Officials said residents in the area of Thompson Boulevard in Essex can expect a police presence.

At this time, it is not immediately clear what the circumstances are that prompted the barricade.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Close