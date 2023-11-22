Building Up The Health Of The Community: Flu, Cold & Covid – Remedies To Protect Yourself

Join Chey Parker and a panel of experts as they examine ways to protect yourself and your family, including when to see your primary care provider vs urgent care or the emergency room.

Special LIVE Stream broadcast Wednesday, Nov 29th at 7pm! Presented by University of Maryland Medical System .

Panelists include:

Dr. Jeffrey Gerbino, MD

Medical Director of Midtown Health Center Primary Care

Sarah Williams, MD

Assistant Professor of Medicine,

Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine

The University of Maryland School of Medicine.