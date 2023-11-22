Building Up The Health Of The Community: Flu, Cold & Covid – Remedies To Protect Yourself

- Date/time: Nov 29
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com
- Web: https://www.facebook.com/events/997660641338590
Join Chey Parker and a panel of experts as they examine ways to protect yourself and your family, including when to see your primary care provider vs urgent care or the emergency room.
Special LIVE Stream broadcast Wednesday, Nov 29th at 7pm! Presented by University of Maryland Medical System.
Panelists include:
Dr. Jeffrey Gerbino, MD
Medical Director of Midtown Health Center Primary Care
Sarah Williams, MD
Assistant Professor of Medicine,
Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
The University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Watch LIVE Wednesday, Nov 29th, 7pm on the Praise 106.1 Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com!
