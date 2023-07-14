Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The best in Gospel Music was out in full force for the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards . The recognition of Stellar Gospel Music Awards has been celebrated for its exceptional talent and the recognition of music that uplifts and inspires millions of people around the world. Not only does it provide a platform for artists, but it also brings people together to celebrate the diversity and meaning behind gospel music.

Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs Leonard did an amazing job hosting this year’s event from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. With performances from CeCe Winans, Pastor Mike Jr., Kierra Sheard-Kelly, surprises, and more, this was a night to remember.

Along with some of the big winners of the night, Reverend Milton Biggham, Pastor of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Newark, NJ, and founder of several mass choirs – The Miami Mass Choir, The Mississippi Mass Choir, the Dallas Fort Worth Mass Choir, and the Georgia Mass Choir will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Stellar Awards will premiere on the newly-launched Stellar TV network between July 24th and August 6th, 2023, and will also air in national broadcast syndication from Aug. 7th through Sept. 10th. Check your local listings for your time and air date.

Until then, check out some of the major highlights below!

2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards Weekend Best Moments [Photos] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com