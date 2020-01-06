The 2020 Golden Globe Awards are underway, bringing us fabulous red carpet fashion from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Black Hollywood came out to shine in bold colors to celebrate film and TV’s biggest night and see who takes home the coveted gold statue.

Honey, from Billy Porter to Cynthia Erivo to Tiffany Haddish, the fashion was on point tonight too! Take a look:

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful At The 2020 Golden Globes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com