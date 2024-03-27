Listen Live
News

Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship

Source: Rob Carr / Getty


The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after it was struck by a large cargo ship.  s

At the time of the collapse, eight members of a construction crew were repairing potholes on the bridge deck. Authorities said two of the workers were rescued while search and recovery efforts remain underway for the others.

RELATED: Recovery efforts underway after Key Bridge collapse

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Here are photos of the aftermath of the loss of a Maryland landmark.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

RELATED: Political Leaders, Athletes, and Baltimoreans React To Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

RELATED: Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing

The post Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship appeared first on 92 Q.

Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

Source:Getty

2.

Source:Getty

3.

Source:Getty

4.

Source:Getty

5.

Source:Getty

6.

Source:Getty

7.

Source:Getty

8.

Source:Getty

9.

Source:Getty

10.

Source:Getty

11.

Source:Getty

12.

Source:Getty

13.

Source:Getty

14.

Source:Getty

15.

Source:Getty

16.

Source:Getty

17.

Source:Getty

18.

Source:Getty

19.

Source:Getty

20.

Source:Getty

21.

Source:Getty

22.

Source:Getty

23.

Source:Getty

24.

Source:Getty

25.

Source:Getty

26.

Source:Getty
Trending
26 items
News

Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship

National

5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength This Week

News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Ash wednesday, crucifix made of ash, dust as christian religion. Lent beginning
Radio One Exclusives

3 Things To Remember During This Season Of Lent

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Silhouettes of crucifix necklace symbol with bright sunbeam on the colorful sky background
Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design
Entertainment

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close