Happy Birthday, Barack Obama! Here Are 10 Reasons Why He Is The Best President We’ve Ever Had

This just might be a national holiday. Our beloved Forever POTUS turns 59 years old today. I don’t know about you, but as a result of Barack Obama’s 2 terms in the White House, my life has changed. Because of his tenure, Black Americans across the globe were able to dream like they’ve never dreamed before. Goals that once felt unattainable, became possible. Now, young boys and girls can vision themselves as the future president because they were able to experience the first Black president in American history.
Beyond being Black, Barack Obama is just a cool, smooth man. If you looked up “too much sauce” in the dictionary, he would be there giving a sultry, Leo smize. Mr. Barack Obama has charm, grace, class, and a sense of humor. He reminds me of the popular kid from high school that was the captain of every sport, graduated at the top of his class, and dated the beautiful student body president.
During Barack Obama’s 8 years in the White House, we got to see a side of him that most presidents don’t exhibit. He kissed the babies, he went on the talk shows, he danced, he laughed, and he also made changes that benefited the American people. He was so good that in 2018 he was voted the best president of our lifetime.
In honor of our Forever POTUS’ 59th birthday, we’re giving you 10 reasons Barack Obama is the best president we’ve ever had.
1. BARACK OBAMA SHOOTING HOOPS ON THE SOUTH LAWN, 2015Source:Getty
He’s athletically inclined. Our Forever POTUS showed off his basketball skills on the South Lawn of the White House during the 2015 annual Easter Egg Hunt.
2. BARACK OBAMA AT THE KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA CAMPAIGN EVENT, 2016Source:Getty
Obama loves the kids! This photo will serve as a great memory for this little baby. Barack Obama embraced a young supporter during a campaign event in Florida.
3. BARACK OBAMA ENGAGES WITH THE FAMILY DOG, 2012Source:Getty
He loves the pets too! Barack Obama showed some love to the family dog, Bo, upon his return to the White House.
4. BARACK OBAMA AT THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 2016Source:Getty
He has personality. Barack Obama chopped it up in an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. It is during these chats, we get to see more of his charming personality.
5. BARACK OBAMA GOLFS WHILE ON VACATION, 2010Source:Getty
While other presidents golf year round, Barack Obama uses his vacation time to play. Here he is at the Mid Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii, making the most of his family vacation.
6. BARACK OBAMA ENDORSES JOE BIDEN, 2020Source:Getty
He’s loyal. In this screengrab taken from Twitter.com, Barack Obama endorsed Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during a video released earlier this year.
7. BARACK OBAMA ON VACATION IN KAILUA, 2008Source:Getty
He looks GOODT! Does your president look like this with his shirt off? Barack Obama frolicked shirtless at a beachside compound in Kailua, Hawaii while on a Christmas vacation with his family.
8. BARACK OBAMA AND MALIA OBAMA CELEBRATE HER 18TH BIRTHDAY, 2016Source:Getty
He’s a #GirlDad. Barack Obama is a family man first. Here he is sharing a warm embrace with his daughter Malia Obama where they had a dual celebration for the 4th of July as well as her 18th birthday.
9. BARACK OBAMA AT THE 250TH RUTGERS UNIVERSITY COMMENCEMENT, 2016Source:Getty
He’s a scholar. Barack Obama received an honorary degree from Rutgers President Robert Barchi and gave the commencement speech at Rutgers University’s 250th anniversary.
10. BARAK OBAMA DANCES THE TANGO AT THE STATE DINNER IN ARGENTINA, 2016Source:Getty
He has moves! Barack Obama danced tango with a dancer during the official state dinner at the Centro Cultural Kirchner in Buenos Aires, Argentina.