Beyonce and Blue Ivy were the center of attention at the Lion King premiere in LA last night. Bey, who ends her voice to Nala in the live-adaptation of the Disney classic, hit the fiery red carpet with her sidekick Blue, donning Alexander McQueen and naturally stopping the world in its rotation.

While Bey’s bedazzled blazer turned heads, her braided waves and baby hair became the object of our affection.

Jay was also in attendance to watch Bey’s big debut. See who else hit the carpet to relive their childhood.

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The ‘Lion King’ Carpet was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com