Beyonce Teases Ivy Park Collection With Adidas

Posted December 9, 2019

Beyonce Teases Ivy Park Collection With Adidas  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce doesn’t have an upcoming residency in Las Vegas despite rumors and reports, but she does have her Ivy Park collection with Adidas coming to the masses January 18, 2020. The ‘Formation’ superstar showcased the activewear clothing collection on social media, teasing some of the accessories, apparel and sneakers we can expect to come from the line.

“It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone,” Beyonce says in the January issue of Elle, where she opens up about her creative process. “I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power.”

“My mother instilled in me the idea that creativity starts with taking a leap of faith—telling your fears they are not allowed where you are headed. And I’m proud to do that with adidas.” -Beyonce in the January issue of Elle Magazine.

"I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power." -Beyonce in the January issue of Elle Magazine.

“I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in IVY PARK. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules.” -Beyonce in the January issue of Elle Magazine.

“We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.” -Beyonce in the January issue of Elle Magazine.

"This new [Ivy Park] line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power," @beyonce told ELLE. "I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in Ivy Park. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves."

