Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Experiencing a global pandemic is literally the definition of stress. And when something as drastic as the world shutting down occurs, it’s difficult to maintain your mental health. They always say check on your strong friends. But now more than ever is the time to check in on all of your loved ones. Including yourself! One of the main ingredients to maintain your well-being during a time like this is to know that you’re not alone.

Believe it or not, some of our favorite stars are battling similar issues.

In some ways, it’s a great thing, because mental health issues are finally getting the attention they deserve. But as a culture, we still have a long way to transform the negative connotations around it. Fortunately, some stars use their platform to shine light on mental illness, which in turn helps shift the conversation and help us move forward with the solutions.

In honor of #MentalHealthMonday, check out these celebs who’ve openly spoken out about their mental health issues. Thank the God for them.

