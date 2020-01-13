CLOSE
Critics Choice Awards , The Critics Choice Awards
HomePhotos

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: These Celebs Were Best Dressed To Celebrate The Silver Anniversary Of The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Posted 24 hours ago

The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards brought out a bevy of celebs in anticipation to see who might be grabbing the Academy Award nominations.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

We were loving all the fabulous hairstyles by our Black and Brown queens. Nevertheless, it was all about the fashion.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Celebs came out in bold colors, sparkly sequins, and winter white looks ready to win awards and pose for the calendar. While there were undoubtedly some fashion misses for the evening, we are focusing on the best dressed from the evening! Keep clicking to see our picks.

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: These Celebs Were Best Dressed To Celebrate The Silver Anniversary Of The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

Zendaya is a regular killer on the red carpet.

2. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

We’re loving her all pink Tom Ford look.

3. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA Source:Getty

But the thing we loved the most was her butt length braids.

4. SUSAN KELECHI WATSON

SUSAN KELECHI WATSON Source:Getty

This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson gave us an all white winter moment and we live.

5. SUSAN KELECHI WATSON

SUSAN KELECHI WATSON Source:Getty

In Galia Lahav.

6. CYNTHIA ERIVO

CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo went avant garde…wait til’ you see this entire look!

7. CYNTHIA ERIVO

CYNTHIA ERIVO Source:Getty

In Fendi.

8. MJ RODRIGUEZ

MJ RODRIGUEZ Source:Getty

MJ Rodriguez ave us a soft glam on the red carpet.

9. MJ RODRIGUEZ

MJ RODRIGUEZ Source:Getty

In Moschino.

10. LUPITA NYONG’O

LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o’s hair is a high as her hopes for multiple nominations this season.

11. LUPITA NYONG’O

LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty

In Michael Kors.

12. NIECY NASH

NIECY NASH Source:Getty

Niecy Nash looked vibrant in this mermaid blue and green.

13. NIECY NASH

NIECY NASH Source:Getty

In Tadashi Shoji.

Latest
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…

This case of mistaken identity for a group of wanted shoplifters shows that even in 2020, we still all look…
01.14.20
What Could Go Wrong As Popeyes Gives Away…

Really...what can possibly happen?
01.14.20
You Will Never Guess What Black Hair Brand…

One of the most significant haircare brands from the '60s is back.
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…

The mother of Atatiana Jefferson, the woman who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth Police Officer in October 2019…
01.10.20
With All These Foundation Shades, An Ulta Makeup…

Ebony Kankam London says the incident made her feel like she was the problem, when in fact the issue was…
01.10.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…

A Long Island high school teacher is accused of comparing four black students to monkeys, and the teacher is being…
01.09.20
Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual…

There’s been a running joke amongst Black people for years that when ish hits the fan again in America, we’re…
01.08.20
Dr. Tony Evans Shares Final Arrangements for His…

  Dr. Tony Evans took to Social Media to shares funeral arrangements for his wife, Lady Lois Evans Arrangements for…
01.06.20
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…

The 23-year-old mother has been battling stage 3 melanoma since she was diagnosed last November.
01.06.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown has died. Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr. confirmed that Gordon died Wednesday in…
01.02.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close