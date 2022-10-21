Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Praise 102.5’s very own Jekalyn Carr brings home the Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for her song ‘My Portion’ at the 2022 Dove Awards. Prior to the event, the gospel singer posted a behind-the-scenes look at her day.

Neiko Flowers caught up with Jekalyn at the 2022 Dove awards and asks her what keeps her excited at the awards show.

Check out the beautiful Jekalyn Carrs 2022 Dove awards look as she was given Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year!

Dove Awards 2022: Jekalyn Carr Wins Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year was originally published on mypraiseatl.com