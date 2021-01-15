Duranice Pace, a member of The Anointed Pace Sisters, passed away on January 14 from health complications. She was 62 years old.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
“Please keep the prayers, support and love coming as Duranice still fights and gets stronger in the hospital. She is eternally grateful for all of you and she can’t wait to announce a special concert-event that she has been planning with a team of Broadway professionals,” Pace’s team wrote on her Instagram account earlier this month.
Duranice, who was a famed singer and preacher, was born on May 13 in 1958. She began singing at age five. She and her sisters released their first studio album, It’s Morning Time, in 1989 and went on to record more albums that would help shape the sound of contemporary gospel music.
Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!
She leaves behind her son Demarcus Wardell Love; and her sisters Phyllis, June Pace–Martin, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, Lydia and Lashun.
Our condolences are with her family, friends and fans. See reactions to her death below.
Duranice Pace of The Anointed Pace Sisters Dead At 62, Gospel Community Reacts was originally published on getuperica.com
1.
Duranice Pace spoke favor into my life one day, at a time when I really needed it. She was one of those special souls. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/CyLoVRJCX5— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 15, 2021
2.
RIP ❤️ everybody’s favorite singer - Duranice Pace the eldest of gospel female super group The Anointed Pace Sisters. This is on the heels of the passing of her mother just over 5 months ago. Pray for the family snd the gospel music community’s lost ‼️ pic.twitter.com/8F47MeLIyT— LarryReidLive (@LarryReidLive) January 14, 2021
3.
Lawd they got my girl. I’ll never forget seeing this video on social media years ago!— 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅺 (@franknthecity) January 14, 2021
Rest in Heaven, Duranice Pace 🕊 pic.twitter.com/yWm2RxYesJ
4.
Rest In Peace to Gospel music legend Duranice Pace. pic.twitter.com/EZpxUYxnKY— iLoveArethaFranklin (@LovingAretha) January 15, 2021
6.
A truly anointed voice and spirit! I’m sure her and Motha Pace are singing and rejoicing up there.— Terry Jane Paul (@InThierry) January 15, 2021
Rest well Duranice.❤️❤️ https://t.co/ntYfHIPI8c pic.twitter.com/tRkH6xe8Zi
7.
i love it! #duranicepace 🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/jSIXYZ6IgN— NIKKŌ GRAY . (@NikkoGray) January 15, 2021
8.
Wow, RIP Duranice Pace... amazing story & voice. https://t.co/8FKdaObBDF— Sharnell T (@therealSistaBig) January 15, 2021
9.
My heart legit aches. Duranice Pace was my fav. I’ve never felt like this for someone I’ve never met. Whew 💔 pic.twitter.com/DX6VUhcXzw— MJ (@simply__mj) January 15, 2021
10.
Those that know me know I'm a drummer...I had the pleasure of playing for @DuranicePace when she was a guest at the church I was playing for at that time.. absolutely a BEAUTIFUL SPIRIT!!! That sho nuff REAL AUNTIE spirit.. I hate it when we lose beautiful souls like her 😥😢 pic.twitter.com/dXbbjTR1Zv— Nate🏀🥁🥁💻✊🏿🐍🏍🏍 (@drummerbikerdba) January 14, 2021