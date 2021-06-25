Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Fantasia & Kendall Taylor welcomed their baby girl, Keziah on May 23rd, 2021. The power couple welcome their first baby together and are certainly thrilled! Legendary singer, Fantasia, and her soul mate met at a nightclub and instantly clicked. Fast forward six years later they are have brought their bundle of joy home.

Check out all the photos posted of Keziah below!

Every Photo On The Internet Of Fantasia’s Baby, Keziah! was originally published on praisephilly.com