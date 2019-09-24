CLOSE
LISTEN: Fantasia Releases a New Inspirational Single Called “Holy Ghost”

Fantasia -- Majic Summer Block Party

Source: Kevin Rawls / Majic 102.1

Fantasia is releasing her 7th studio album ‘Sketchbook’ due October 11th on her newly formed independent imprint, Rock Soul. 

