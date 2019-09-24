LISTEN: Fantasia Releases a New Inspirational Single Called “Holy Ghost”

Fantasia Holy Ghost Lyrics: Let me tell ya about the Holy Ghost (Holy Ghost, oh yea) Let me tell ya about the Holy Ghost (Holy Ghost, oh yea) Let me tell me ya about the Holy Ghost That's what you feel when I hit every note See I had it since I was very small See there’s no way I could ignore the call

On an assignment got a heavy load No, it ain't easy walking down this road I got a story that's what I’ve been told Mama said "Pretty girl, you're good as gold" See let me tell ya about the Holy Ghost (Holy, Holy Ghost) I got the power of the Holy Ghost (Holy, Holy Ghost) That's what you're feeling if you didn't know (If you didn't know) I got the power of the Holy Ghost (Holy, Holy Ghost) Just like the Holy Ghost The Holy Ghost Just like the Holy Ghost The Holy Ghost It got a way of making feel (Free, free, free) Free from the worry that try to haunt me at night Free from depression, ain't taking over my mind If I go astray, it get me right back in line (back in line, won't lose time)

I don’t ever gotta fight my own battles (Nah, nah) Tell him what I need and he gonna go to war (For me) I know that he’s got something in store for me See let me tell ya about the Holy Ghost (Holy, Holy Ghost) I got the power of the Holy Ghost (Holy, Holy Ghost) That's what you’re feeling if you didn't know (If you didn't know) I got the power of the Holy Ghost (Holy, Holy Ghost)

See let me tell ya about the Holy Ghost (Holy, Holy Ghost) I got the power of the Holy Ghost (Holy, Holy Ghost) That's what you’re feeling if you didn't know (If you didn't know) I got the power of the Holy Ghost (Holy, Holy Ghost) Watch me step through ain't no tiptoe walking over here See every day I got to go get it Weapons may form but please tell me who I should fear See now about to really make 'em feel it The evil of man has come to light The things we do for money and ice The price of a soul A couple views and some likes Kids killing kids just for some stripes See let me tell ya about the Holy Ghost (Let me tell ya about the Holy Ghost) I got the power of the Holy Ghost (Holy, Holy Ghost) That's what you're feeling if you didn't know (If you didn't know) I got the power of the Holy Ghost (Holy, Holy Ghost) See let me tell ya about the Holy Ghost (Holy, Holy Ghost) I got the power of the Holy Ghost (Holy, Holy Ghost) That's what you're feeling if you didn't know (I got it, I got it) I got the power of the Holy Ghost (Holy, Holy Ghost) Just like the Holy Ghost The Holy Ghost Just like the Holy Ghost The Holy Ghost

