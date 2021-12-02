Gabrielle Union Casted As Tootie In ABC’s ‘Facts Of Life’ Live Reenactment Gets Split Reactions From Fans

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Capitalizing on the recent trend of remakes, ABC decided a few years ago to launch a new series titled Live in Front of a Studio Audience comprised of television specials that depict live reenactments of classic episodes from some of our favorite ’70s and ’80s sitcoms. After past successful recreations of episodes from All In The Family, The Jeffersons and Good Times, the next up will be Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life.

The casting is what makes these specials truly become a hit amongst viewers, and it appears faithful fans of Diff’rent Strokes can’t wait to see Kevin Hart as Arnold, Damon Wayans as Willis and John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond for example. However, many felt divided when it came to The Facts of Life casting, particularly with the decision to give Kim Fields’ iconic role as Tootie to Gabrielle Union.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The upcoming special also stars Ann Dowd as Edna Garrett — she will also appear in Diff’rent Strokes being that The Facts of Life is its spinoff — and famed Friends actress Jennifer Aniston as Blair Warner. Although a few people had some opposition to Lisa Whelchel not being asked back to play Blair, it was nothing like the split reactions for those that felt slighted by Kim Fields not reprising the role as Tootie. Outside of Mindy Cohn, who gets replaced by Fargo actress Allison Tolman as Natalie Green in the live rendition, Lisa and Kim were the only actresses to star in all nine original seasons of The Facts Of Life when it aired from 1979 to 1988. Many feel like their dedication deserved some sort of recognition in the new live rendition.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Live reenactments of Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life episodes will air next week on December 7 for ABC’s latest Live in Front of a Studio Audience, but take a look below to see some of the many reactions to Gabrielle Union being chosen to play Tootie to see what we mean:

Gabrielle Union Casted As Tootie In ABC’s ‘Facts Of Life’ Live Reenactment Gets Split Reactions From Fans was originally published on blackamericaweb.com