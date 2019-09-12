Black Twitter Rejoices As ‘Girlfriends’ Cast Reunites On ‘Black-ish’

It’s been nearly 12 years since we said goodbye to Joan, Maya, Lynn, and Toni, but our favorite Girlfriends are reuniting this fall.

On Thursday (Sep. 12), Tracee Ellis Ross announced that her sisters and former co-stars Persia White, Golden Brooks and Jill Marie Jones will be making an appearance on Oct. 8 on black-ish.

“So we have an extra special episode of black-ish and it’s a feminist episode and I brought in some backup from some of my girlfriends,” the Golden Globe winner coyly into her phone.

She then reveals these special guests, panning her phone camera on her girls.

“What??!! Shut every door!”

Golden joins in dancing with the”Oh yes, hell yes, hell, yes!”

WE LOVE IT! Take a look:

Ross recently told Entertainment Weekly that the timing to bring the gals back together on the small screen ‘was perfect.”

“The timing was perfect to be able to bring Girlfriends to a whole new audience. We haven’t all been together on camera since 2006. Girlfriends ran for eight years and was important to so many people.”

The 46-year-old added that the chemistry between the squad never left.

“Being able to merge the worlds of black-ish and Girlfriends was surreal for me — and so much fun. These are women I grew up with and love deeply and it was easy to tap back into the magic of our chemistry and how much we love each other. It was giggles on top of giggles on top of giggles.”

As we know, Girlfriends created by Mara Brock Akil debuted on UPN (now CW) nearly 20 years ago in 2000 and was canceled in 2008. For African-American women this show meant a lot in terms of representation. While there was NBC’s Friends and HBO’s Sex & City, it was rare to see Black female friendship, sex, and dating on the small screen, until Girlfriends.

Most importantly, the ladies weren’t these white-washed versions of us either. The women all came from different backgrounds and socioeconomic statuses. That, and they brought all the fashion and the hair!!!

You can catch this historic Girlfriends ep on October 8 on ABC.

In the meantime, Black Twitter was SHOOK with the news that the squad was coming back! Take a look at some of the best and funniest responses:

