Feeling down? Sounds like you need a praise break! Here’s a list of 10 gospel songs sure to pick up your mood…
Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!
10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits
was originally published on
getuperica.com
1. Todd Galberth – “For My Good”
2. Deitrick Haddon – “Open Door Season”
3. Nashville Life Music – “My God” (Feat. Mr. Talkbox)
4. Bishop Paul S. Morton Sr. – “Jesus” (feat. Vernon Byrd)
5. Lisa Knowles – “Great Big God”
6. Anthony Brown & group therAPy – “Blessings on Blessings”
7. Isaiah Templeton – “Everything Will Be Alright”
8. Travis Greene – “Won’t Let Go”
9. The Walls Group – “Friend In Me”
10. JJ Hairston – “Miracle Worker” (feat. Rich Tolbert Jr.)