Jennifer Beales
Y’all, In What Dimension Is Jennifer Beals 55-Years-Old?

Posted December 17, 2019

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 5, 2019

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

After nearly 10 years of going off the air, The L-Word is back, with a whole bunch of new faces and some familiar ones including Jennifer Beals.

In the reboot of the hit Showtime drama that centers on lesbians in Los Angeles, Beals is better than ever as the fearless Bette Porter who in 2019 is divorced from her ex-wife Tina, raising her now teenage daughter Angelica and running to be mayor of Los Angeles.

While we’re super excited to have Bette and the gang back in our lives, what we really can’t process is how Beals is actually 55-years-old (turning 56 on Dec. 19.) Yes, we understand that Black doesn’t crack, but this is ridiculous.

DID SHE AGE AT ALL? I mean ma’am?

Is she serious?

 

Beals looks almost the same as she did back in 2005, if not better:

 

Source: Nikki Nelson / WENN / WENN

 

 

Here’s the biracial beauty in 1983 shooting the iconic film Flashdance:

Jennifer Beals...

Source: Images Press / Getty

Amazing!

So what’s her secret to stopping the aging process? According to Beals, there’s no magic potion, she’s most definitely getting older each year.

“I completely do age. It’s a testament to our DPs and our gaffer if there’s any kind of magic going on. Believe me, I definitely do age. And I wouldn’t want to remain the same,” she told Vulture earlier this month.

Well, whatever the case, Miss Jennifer looks amazing and is proving that at 55, she’s fab, fit and super fly. Take a look:

Y’all, In What Dimension Is Jennifer Beals 55-Years-Old?  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

